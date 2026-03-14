Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Raised to $605.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $530.00 to $605.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CASY. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $688.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $706.00 target price on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $698.20.

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Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ CASY opened at $660.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $643.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $579.68. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $381.33 and a 12 month high of $696.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.55. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.04, for a total transaction of $136,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,798.56. This trade represents a 4.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Moats Maria Castanon acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $554.66 per share, for a total transaction of $166,398.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,391.98. This trade represents a 59.64% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 212,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,872,000 after buying an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $550,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $2,051,000. Finally, Stenger Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Casey’s General Stores this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company guidance lifted expectations — Casey’s outlined 18%–20% EBITDA growth while signaling continued expansion of prepared-foods offerings and its store base, supporting long-term same-store sales and margin improvement. Casey’s outlines 18%-20% EBITDA guidance

Company guidance lifted expectations — Casey’s outlined 18%–20% EBITDA growth while signaling continued expansion of prepared-foods offerings and its store base, supporting long-term same-store sales and margin improvement. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is raising targets — multiple firms (Jefferies, Wells Fargo, Stephens, KeyCorp and others) have issued higher price targets or reiterated overweight/buy ratings, lifting consensus upside to around the high $600s / $700s area. This underpins longer-term investor interest. Analyst coverage and upgrades

Wall Street is raising targets — multiple firms (Jefferies, Wells Fargo, Stephens, KeyCorp and others) have issued higher price targets or reiterated overweight/buy ratings, lifting consensus upside to around the high $600s / $700s area. This underpins longer-term investor interest. Positive Sentiment: BMO adjusted its valuation upward, citing strengthening sales trends—another institutional signal that estimates and models are firming. BMO Adjusts Casey’s Valuation

BMO adjusted its valuation upward, citing strengthening sales trends—another institutional signal that estimates and models are firming. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings: EPS materially beat expectations, showing operating leverage, which supports medium-term earnings momentum despite mixed top-line dynamics. Earnings recap and context

Quarterly earnings: EPS materially beat expectations, showing operating leverage, which supports medium-term earnings momentum despite mixed top-line dynamics. Neutral Sentiment: Small insider sale disclosed — Director/insider Katrina Lindsey sold 200 shares (~$136.6k). The sale reduces her stake modestly and looks like routine liquidity rather than a signal of material insider concern. Insider sale filing

Small insider sale disclosed — Director/insider Katrina Lindsey sold 200 shares (~$136.6k). The sale reduces her stake modestly and looks like routine liquidity rather than a signal of material insider concern. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data posted appears anomalous (reported as zero shares), so there is no clear short-pressure signal from the available reporting. Short interest note

Short-interest data posted appears anomalous (reported as zero shares), so there is no clear short-pressure signal from the available reporting. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed consensus in the quarter (reported below estimates), which could fuel short-term profit-taking — investors weighing EPS beat versus softer revenue may be reducing exposures. Revenue vs. consensus

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company’s stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

Further Reading

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