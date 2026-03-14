Carlyle Group Inc. $CG Stock Position Cut by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P cut its stake in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,554 shares during the period. Carlyle Group comprises approximately 3.4% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sirios Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.12% of Carlyle Group worth $26,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Carlyle Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carlyle Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 12,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.07. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $69.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 16.92%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.36.

View Our Latest Report on Carlyle Group

About Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global alternative asset manager that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, real assets (such as real estate and infrastructure), global credit, and investment solutions. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Carlyle raises and manages investment funds that acquire, operate and exit companies and assets on behalf of institutional and private investors. The firm is publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange and operates as an asset manager and investment advisor rather than as an operating company.

Carlyle’s core activities include sourcing and executing private equity buyouts and growth investments, originating and managing credit and financing solutions, and acquiring and operating real asset portfolios.

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