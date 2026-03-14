Caption Management LLC Increases Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Caption Management LLC raised its stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $8,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth about $143,035,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,753,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,177,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in United Airlines by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,243,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $698,977,000 after buying an additional 783,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in United Airlines by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 963,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,931,000 after buying an additional 681,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Airlines and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.86.

Key United Airlines News

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

United Airlines Stock Up 0.1%

United Airlines stock opened at $86.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.32. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $119.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.13. United Airlines had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 5.68%.The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,022,550.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 264,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,170,715.10. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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