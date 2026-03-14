Caption Management LLC Acquires New Position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,650,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 510,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,657,000 after purchasing an additional 362,083 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 238.3% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $1,129,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 10.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 120,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $271.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.56.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 6,500 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.43, for a total transaction of $1,549,795.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,983,853.13. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $5,616,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,128.48. This trade represents a 74.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,695 shares of company stock worth $11,373,201. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE THC opened at $227.79 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 12 month low of $109.82 and a 12 month high of $247.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.62. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 6.60%.The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.190-18.470 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet’s operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

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