Capital Wealth Planning LLC Trims Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Capital Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $985.10 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,133.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,037.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $949.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,161.00 to $1,168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,229.59.

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Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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