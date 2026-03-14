Capital Wealth Planning LLC Trims Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Capital Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance
Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $985.10 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,133.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,037.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $949.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,161.00 to $1,168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,229.59.
View Our Latest Stock Report on LLY
Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Big, long‑term capacity bet in China: Lilly’s planned $3 billion, decade‑long buildout in China is being viewed as a strategic way to secure supply, win share in the fast‑growing GLP‑1 market there, and defend margins versus local competitors — a clear revenue runway catalyst. The Real Reason Eli Lilly Is Pouring $3 Billion Into China
- Positive Sentiment: Policy and access tailwinds: CMS expansion of Medicare access to Zepbound and Mounjaro broadens the addressable patient base and reduces a key barrier to volume growth for Lilly’s injectable GLP‑1s. This supports upside to near‑term sales forecasts. Eli Lilly (LLY) and CMS Expand Medicare Access to Zepbound and Mounjaro
- Positive Sentiment: Commercial & product expansion moves: Employer Connect and LillyDirect aim to unlock employer coverage and lower out‑of‑pocket friction for Zepbound, which could materially increase uptake if employers adopt the program. Combined with positive head‑to‑head oral GLP‑1 data for orforglipron, this strengthens the multi‑product growth story. Eli Lilly’s Employer Push Could Unlock New GLP-1 Demand
- Positive Sentiment: Clinical pipeline progress: Lilly advanced a Phase‑1 study of eloralintide in high‑risk kidney patients — additional indications or safety/efficacy data can expand uses and support valuation beyond obesity/diabetes franchises. Lilly Advances Eloralintide Study in High-Risk Kidney Patients: What Investors Should Know
- Positive Sentiment: Manufacturing footprint expansion: Smaller regional investments (e.g., Korea, Japan plant expansion) further de‑risk supply and support global launch scale for next‑gen GLP‑1s. These moves reduce disruption risk and help defend market share. Eli Lilly invests $500 million in Korea’s biotech growth
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation / stock structure chatter: Continued outperformance has people speculating about a stock split (accessibility for retail investors), which is psychology‑driven and may influence retail flows but doesn’t change fundamentals. 3 Stocks That Could Be Next to Announce a Stock Split
- Negative Sentiment: Safety/supply headline risk: Lilly warned about an unknown impurity found in compounded tirzepatide mixed with vitamin B12 — this raises short‑term PR/regulatory risk and could spur use‑restrictions or additional scrutiny of compounding practices. Using Obesity Drug? Eli Lilly Flags Unknown Impurity Found In Compounded Weight Loss Drugs With Vitamin B12
- Negative Sentiment: Momentum concerns: Some analysts/commentary note weakening trading momentum since November — a reminder that lofty multiples and rate/flow dynamics can pressure the stock if sentiment turns. Eli Lilly Reaching For Peak GLP-1 Euphoria: Rotten Trading Momentum Since November
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
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