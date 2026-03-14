Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases New Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Jones Lang LaSalle

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Director Deborah H. Mcaneny sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.50, for a total value of $751,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,992.50. This trade represents a 14.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $405.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

Key Jones Lang LaSalle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Jones Lang LaSalle this week:

Positive Sentiment: JLL unveiled “Accelerate 2030” with long‑term targets (8% revenue, 12% adj. EBITDA, 16% adj. EPS growth) and said it will boost buybacks to $3B, including a $200M accelerated repurchase — strong cash‑return signal and strategic focus on data/AI services. PR Newswire

JLL unveiled “Accelerate 2030” with long‑term targets (8% revenue, 12% adj. EBITDA, 16% adj. EPS growth) and said it will boost buybacks to $3B, including a $200M accelerated repurchase — strong cash‑return signal and strategic focus on data/AI services. Positive Sentiment: MarketWatch coverage highlights JLL increasing its share‑buyback to $3B — a direct shareholder‑value action that reduces float and typically supports the stock. MarketWatch

MarketWatch coverage highlights JLL increasing its share‑buyback to $3B — a direct shareholder‑value action that reduces float and typically supports the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifted estimates: Zacks Research raised Q1–Q4 and multi‑year EPS forecasts and has a “Strong‑Buy” stance — upward revisions bolster near‑term earnings expectations and valuation upside. Zacks

Analysts lifted estimates: Zacks Research raised Q1–Q4 and multi‑year EPS forecasts and has a “Strong‑Buy” stance — upward revisions bolster near‑term earnings expectations and valuation upside. Positive Sentiment: Broader analyst sentiment shows elevated price targets (consensus midpoint well above current levels) and multiple buy/strong‑buy ratings — analyst support helps momentum and investor confidence. Zacks Analysts Roundup

Broader analyst sentiment shows elevated price targets (consensus midpoint well above current levels) and multiple buy/strong‑buy ratings — analyst support helps momentum and investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Technical/market factors: short interest has declined (~13.5% month‑over‑month), lowering short‑pressure and supporting upside potential.

Technical/market factors: short interest has declined (~13.5% month‑over‑month), lowering short‑pressure and supporting upside potential. Neutral Sentiment: Routine index/disclosure activity: a share‑sale disclosure tied to Russell 1000 rebalancing was reported — informational rather than operational. KalkineMedia

Routine index/disclosure activity: a share‑sale disclosure tied to Russell 1000 rebalancing was reported — informational rather than operational. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale: Director Deborah McAneny sold 2,500 shares (~$751k) on March 10 — a modest negative signal on insider conviction, though size is small relative to institutional holdings. SEC filing: SEC Form 4

Insider sale: Director Deborah McAneny sold 2,500 shares (~$751k) on March 10 — a modest negative signal on insider conviction, though size is small relative to institutional holdings. SEC filing: Negative Sentiment: Barclays trimmed its price target slightly (from $360 to $355) and moved to an “equal weight” rating — a modest cautionary note versus other bullish coverage. Benzinga

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $299.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $194.36 and a one year high of $363.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $8.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.25 by $1.46. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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