Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 2,294 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Navigoe LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 43.1% in the third quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

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Invesco QQQ News Roundup

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Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $593.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $613.26 and its 200-day moving average is $608.43. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.7941 dividend. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

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