Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 176,920 Shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation $KEP

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,920 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 26.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,514,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,761,000 after purchasing an additional 312,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 695,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 530,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 87,682 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 47,424.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 374,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 212,515 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Korea Electric Power to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Korea Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Korea Electric Power Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:KEP opened at $16.24 on Friday. Korea Electric Power Corporation has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $23.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 8.80%.

About Korea Electric Power

(Free Report)

Korea Electric Power (KEP) is a South Korea–based integrated electric utility engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. The company’s activities span power plant operation and maintenance, grid management, fuel procurement and power trading, as well as engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for large-scale power projects. Its asset base includes a mix of thermal, nuclear, hydro and renewable generation capacity, and the company supports system planning and reliability functions for the national electricity network.

In addition to core utility operations, KEP provides a range of technical and consulting services tied to power infrastructure, including plant construction, refurbishment and decommissioning support.

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