Capital Wealth Planning LLC Increases Stock Position in Novartis AG $NVS

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,520 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $15,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. South Plains Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 39.0% during the third quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Novartis by 47.4% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Novartis by 28.0% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1,804.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Novartis Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NVS stock opened at $153.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $324.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $170.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.23.

Novartis Announces Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $4.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 306.0%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.80.

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About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis is a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Basel that researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines and related health-care products. Formed through the 1996 merger of Ciba-Geigy and Sandoz, Novartis operates globally and focuses on bringing therapeutics from discovery through clinical development to commercial markets worldwide.

The company’s activities center on innovative pharmaceuticals across several therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neuroscience and ophthalmology, alongside capabilities in advanced therapies such as biologics, cell and gene therapies.

Further Reading

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