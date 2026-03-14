Capital Wealth Planning LLC Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,909 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 31,232.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,922,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,079 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,531,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $899,764,000 after purchasing an additional 66,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $556,282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,701,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,125,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,037,000 after buying an additional 15,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

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SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.3%

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $460.84 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $272.58 and a twelve month high of $509.70. The company has a market cap of $175.17 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $454.30 and its 200 day moving average is $398.84.

(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

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