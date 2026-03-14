Capital Wealth Planning LLC Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,909 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 31,232.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,922,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,079 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,531,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $899,764,000 after purchasing an additional 66,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $556,282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,701,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,125,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,037,000 after buying an additional 15,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting SPDR Gold Shares
Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical risk and safe-haven demand are keeping longer-term interest in gold ETFs intact, supporting fund flows into products like GLD and underpinning baseline demand for bullion. Here’s Why Gold ETFs Remain a Smart Long-Term Portfolio Bet
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports note buyers appear on dips and spot gold holding technical support near key levels (~$5,100/oz), which can stabilize GLD if those supports hold. Gold prices holding support at $5,100 as U.S. JOLTS shows rise in job openings
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and technical strategists expect continued volatility—weekly analysis flags competing forces (central bank policy, war headlines) that could produce choppy trading for GLD. Gold Weekly Price Analysis – Gold Continues to See Rates, Central Banks, and War Drive Pricing
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary suggests miners and related equities could outperform bullion in a rally, which can divert some speculative capital away from GLD into mining stocks. This is a sector rotation nuance rather than a direct hit to GLD’s gold exposure. Gold miners could double even if bullion stalls, says Ninepoint portfolio manager
- Negative Sentiment: Liquidity squeeze and dollar strength ahead of the Fed meeting are cited as near-term selling pressures— a stronger USD reduces dollar-priced gold demand and weighs on GLD. Gold under pressure as liquidity crunch boosts dollar ahead of Fed meeting
- Negative Sentiment: Technicals point to downside risk: multiple FXEmpire pieces identify bear-flag/wedge breakdown setups with targets below current spot—this technical bias can accelerate flows out of GLD if triggered. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bear Flag Signals Potential Downside Targets
- Negative Sentiment: Rising oil/inflation expectations and higher Treasury yields are cited as lifting real rates and capping gold’s upside; several outlets link higher yields to weaker bullion performance. Gold Falls as Rising Oil Prices Spur Inflation Worries
SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.3%
SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile
SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.
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