Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $421.51 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,594,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452,437 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 3.0% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 1.00% of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $421,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 443,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,724,000 after acquiring an additional 123,509 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,200,000. Lpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,064,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 19,158 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.51 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.26 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.55.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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