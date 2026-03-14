Capital Wealth Planning LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 238.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,129 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $6,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 113.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 107.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 100.0% during the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: February operating metrics show rising engagement: Robinhood reported year-over-year increases in equity and options DARTs and a 68% YoY surge in platform assets to $314.2B, driven by strong deposits and higher trading activity — a signal of durable customer demand and monetization potential. Read More.

February operating metrics show rising engagement: Robinhood reported year-over-year increases in equity and options DARTs and a 68% YoY surge in platform assets to $314.2B, driven by strong deposits and higher trading activity — a signal of durable customer demand and monetization potential. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Prediction markets and “SuperApp” strategy are contributing incremental revenue: MarketBeat highlights that prediction-markets revenue is annualizing at about $435M and is embedded in a broader $4.5B revenue base — supporting upside to revenue diversification and long-term growth. Read More.

Prediction markets and “SuperApp” strategy are contributing incremental revenue: MarketBeat highlights that prediction-markets revenue is annualizing at about $435M and is embedded in a broader $4.5B revenue base — supporting upside to revenue diversification and long-term growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results remained solid: management reported record revenue and EPS beats (referenced in the MarketBeat coverage), reinforcing the case that RH is expanding revenue streams while maintaining profitability metrics. Read More.

Recent quarterly results remained solid: management reported record revenue and EPS beats (referenced in the MarketBeat coverage), reinforcing the case that RH is expanding revenue streams while maintaining profitability metrics. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price-target reset but upbeat rating: Mizuho trimmed its HOOD PT from $135 to $110 but kept an “outperform” call — the lower target can cap near-term upside while the rating still signals continued analyst conviction. Read More.

Analyst price-target reset but upbeat rating: Mizuho trimmed its HOOD PT from $135 to $110 but kept an “outperform” call — the lower target can cap near-term upside while the rating still signals continued analyst conviction. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage and idea pieces highlight HOOD as a thematic play (prediction markets, retail trading) but note the stock has been volatile and down YTD — themes that attract interest but also keep sentiment mixed. Read More.

Market coverage and idea pieces highlight HOOD as a thematic play (prediction markets, retail trading) but note the stock has been volatile and down YTD — themes that attract interest but also keep sentiment mixed. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competitive and valuation pressure vs. larger brokers: comparative analyses (HOOD vs IBKR) argue Interactive Brokers’ diversification and lower valuation may make it the steadier choice if crypto/trading volumes waver — a relative-risk narrative that can weigh on HOOD multiple. Read More.

Competitive and valuation pressure vs. larger brokers: comparative analyses (HOOD vs IBKR) argue Interactive Brokers’ diversification and lower valuation may make it the steadier choice if crypto/trading volumes waver — a relative-risk narrative that can weigh on HOOD multiple. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Volatility and drawdown risk highlighted: a Forbes analysis reminds investors that HOOD has experienced large drawdowns in systemic shocks (~-37% average), underscoring the stock’s sensitivity to market stress and crypto turbulence. That risk premium can pressure the share price in uncertain markets. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Robinhood Markets

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $4,613,537.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,394.84. This represents a 65.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $45,611,250.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 475,132 shares of company stock valued at $55,127,149. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $73.39 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $153.86. The stock has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.76.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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