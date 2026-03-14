Capital Wealth Planning LLC Buys 254,062 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,119,698 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 254,062 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 4.2% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.37% of TJX Companies worth $595,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 89.3% during the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 824,516 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $109,049,000 after buying an additional 148,715 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,040 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Ravenswood Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,949,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TJX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $155.40 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.30 and a 12 month high of $162.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.28. The company has a market cap of $172.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.73.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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