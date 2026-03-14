Capital Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Oracle

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Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $155.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.07. The firm has a market cap of $446.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.35. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,709.82. The trade was a 50.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Melius Research set a $160.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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