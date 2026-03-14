Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $274.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $263.00 to $256.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd.

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Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF opened at $179.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $111.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.89. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $7,265,098.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 33,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,801.01. This represents a 53.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $764,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,247,150. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 67,933 shares of company stock worth $14,363,897 in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,897,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,789,615,000 after purchasing an additional 360,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,780,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,910,500,000 after buying an additional 10,776,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,970,628,000 after buying an additional 5,474,328 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,476,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,795,000 after buying an additional 638,158 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,677,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,103,196,000 after buying an additional 323,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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