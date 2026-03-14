Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP is Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,612,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,412 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF comprises approximately 10.8% of Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC owned about 0.62% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $36,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,082,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290,122 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,025,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,949 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 5,811,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,046,000 after purchasing an additional 180,227 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,312,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,521,000 after purchasing an additional 452,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,979,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,045,000 after purchasing an additional 374,219 shares during the period.

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Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

CGCP opened at $22.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.36. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $23.00.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0845 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities. CGCP was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

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