Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 180,106 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the February 12th total of 240,644 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,066 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,066 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 547,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after buying an additional 133,923 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 22,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 75,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCBG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Capital One Financial set a $45.00 price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.24. 76,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,032. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.45. The company has a market cap of $724.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.32. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $63.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.65 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Research analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc is a Florida‐based bank holding company headquartered in Tallahassee. As the parent of Capital City Bank, it offers a full suite of financial services through a network of community banking offices. The company traces its origins to the late 19th century, reflecting more than a century of continuous operation in its home market.

Through its banking subsidiary, Capital City Bank Group provides retail and commercial banking products, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage financing, and treasury management services.

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