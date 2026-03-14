Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target to $19.00

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PGNY. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Progyny from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 price objective on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

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Progyny Price Performance

Shares of PGNY opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. Progyny has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Progyny has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progyny news, EVP Allison Swartz sold 4,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $81,031.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 89,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,894.60. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,455 shares of company stock worth $129,515 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 147.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Progyny by 61.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Progyny by 164.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progyny

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Progyny, Inc is a New York-based fertility benefits management company that partners with employers and health plans to design and administer comprehensive family-building programs. The company’s digital health platform integrates clinical expertise, patient support tools and data analytics to help members navigate fertility treatments, from in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing to surrogacy and adoption. By focusing on outcomes-based care, Progyny aims to improve success rates while controlling costs for its clients.

The core of Progyny’s offering is its proprietary Smart Cycle® benefit, which bundles clinical, emotional and logistical support into a single package.

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