Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Receives C$172.76 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$174.85.

CCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cameco from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Cameco from C$150.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cameco from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$145.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$160.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th.

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Cameco Trading Down 5.7%

Cameco stock opened at C$148.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of C$64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$49.75 and a 1 year high of C$182.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$159.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$134.90.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 16.93%.

About Cameco

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Cameco is one of the world’s largest uranium producers. When operating at normal production, the flagship McArthur River mine in Saskatchewan accounts for roughly 50% of output in normal market conditions. Amid years of uranium price weakness, the company has reduced production, instead purchasing from the spot market to meet contracted deliveries. In the long term, Cameco has the ability increase annual uranium production by restarting shut mines and investing in new ones. In addition to its large uranium mining business, Cameco operates uranium conversion and fabrication facilities.

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