Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.61 and traded as high as $7.70. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 112,691 shares.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Down 2.0%
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ: CHW) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objectives by investing across a broad range of income-producing securities, with an emphasis on global convertible and high-yield fixed income instruments. By combining traditional and non-traditional income sources, CHW aims to deliver a dynamic income stream that can adapt to varying market conditions.
The fund’s portfolio typically includes convertible bonds, corporate credit, preferred equities, emerging market debt and dividend-paying common stocks.
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