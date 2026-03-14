Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.61 and traded as high as $7.70. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 112,691 shares.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Down 2.0%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61.

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Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 118,085 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 7.7% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,039,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 74,431 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,656,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 310,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 300,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 22,807 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ: CHW) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objectives by investing across a broad range of income-producing securities, with an emphasis on global convertible and high-yield fixed income instruments. By combining traditional and non-traditional income sources, CHW aims to deliver a dynamic income stream that can adapt to varying market conditions.

The fund’s portfolio typically includes convertible bonds, corporate credit, preferred equities, emerging market debt and dividend-paying common stocks.

Further Reading

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