Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.69 and traded as low as $21.60. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 84,866 shares.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.69.

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Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.7%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCD. Capital CS Group LLC increased its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 21,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. PMG Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,428,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 388,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 185,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ: CCD) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, CCD provides investors access to a portfolio primarily composed of convertible securities, supplemented by fixed-income and equity instruments. By blending the features of bonds and equity, the fund aims to capture upside potential in rising markets while offering downside protection in more volatile conditions.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes convertible bonds, convertible preferred stocks, and other hybrid instruments, alongside selective allocations to corporate debt, high-yield securities, common stocks, and derivative overlays.

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