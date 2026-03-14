Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $260.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

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Cable One Stock Up 1.0%

Cable One stock opened at $113.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $642.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $277.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.67.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.60 by ($8.95). Cable One had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 23.74%.The firm had revenue of $363.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.59 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cable One will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Cable One by 1,011.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 2,288.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cable One

(Get Free Report)

Cable One, Inc (NYSE:CABO) is an American provider of broadband communications services, offering a suite of residential and business solutions over a hybrid fiber-coaxial network. The company delivers high-speed internet access, digital video, voice communications and mobile services, alongside advanced managed Wi-Fi and cybersecurity tools. Cable One’s infrastructure supports both traditional cable offerings and converged IP-based platforms designed to meet evolving customer needs.

In addition to consumer-focused services, Cable One caters to small and medium-sized enterprises with dedicated business-class connectivity, Ethernet solutions and cloud-based voice applications.

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