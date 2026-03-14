C Bradford Richmond Purchases 1,000 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) Director C Bradford Richmond purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $34,050.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,735. This trade represents a 5.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

C Bradford Richmond also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 6th, C Bradford Richmond purchased 1,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, C Bradford Richmond acquired 1,200 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,120.00.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.95.

BJ’s Restaurants News Roundup

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $355.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting BJ’s Restaurants this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company director C. Bradford Richmond purchased 1,000 shares at about $34.05, raising his stake to 18,700 shares — a vote of confidence from management that can help support the share price. Read More.

Company director C. Bradford Richmond purchased 1,000 shares at about $34.05, raising his stake to 18,700 shares — a vote of confidence from management that can help support the share price. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: BJ’s rolled out a limited‑time “Monster Pizookie®” promotion (started March 12) — a marketing push that could modestly boost traffic and same-store sales if it gains traction. Read More.

BJ’s rolled out a limited‑time “Monster Pizookie®” promotion (started March 12) — a marketing push that could modestly boost traffic and same-store sales if it gains traction. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Recent short‑interest figures reported anomalous values (0 shares / NaN changes and 0.0 days‑to‑cover), indicating a likely data/reporting error rather than meaningful short‑squeeze risk or bearish positioning. Read More.

Recent short‑interest figures reported anomalous values (0 shares / NaN changes and 0.0 days‑to‑cover), indicating a likely data/reporting error rather than meaningful short‑squeeze risk or bearish positioning. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Context: BJ’s beat on the top and bottom lines in its Feb. 25 quarter (EPS $0.66 vs. $0.60 est.; revenue $355.4M), a recent positive fundamental datapoint that investors will compare against revised forecasts. Read More.

Context: BJ’s beat on the top and bottom lines in its Feb. 25 quarter (EPS $0.66 vs. $0.60 est.; revenue $355.4M), a recent positive fundamental datapoint that investors will compare against revised forecasts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut multiple near‑ and medium‑term EPS estimates (several quarters and FY2026–FY2028), trimming FY2026 to $2.18 from $2.24 and flagging Q3 2026 at just $0.03 — broad downward revisions that increase uncertainty about earnings momentum and are a headwind for the stock. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BJRI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Benchmark raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJ’s Restaurants

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,942,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 394.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after purchasing an additional 246,733 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,863,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc is a publicly traded casual dining chain known for its deep‐dish pizzas, California‐style thin crust offerings and in‐house craft beer selections. Operating under the BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse brand, the company combines a microbrewery concept with full‐service dining, offering an extensive menu that includes appetizers, salads, pasta dishes, sandwiches and the signature Pizookie dessert.

Founded in 1978 in Orange County, California, BJ’s Restaurants began as BJ’s Chicago Pizzeria, bringing a Chicago‐style pizza experience to the West Coast.

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