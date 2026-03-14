BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Dnb Carnegie

Dnb Carnegie downgraded shares of BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Clarkson Capital upgraded BW LPG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BW LPG in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BW LPG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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BW LPG Stock Performance

BWLP stock opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30. BW LPG has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. BW LPG had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $732.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million.

BW LPG Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $5.4297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $21.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 159.9%. This is an increase from BW LPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BW LPG’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWLP. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of BW LPG by 290.0% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 50,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 37,295 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BW LPG by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd boosted its stake in BW LPG by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 49,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in BW LPG by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in BW LPG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

About BW LPG

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BW LPG (NYSE: BWLP) is a pure‐play owner and operator of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers. The company’s core business centers on the maritime transportation of LPG, predominantly propane and butane, under both time‐ and voyage‐charter arrangements. Its fleet comprises pressurized and semi‐refrigerated vessels designed to meet the specific requirements of LPG producers, traders and end‐users around the world.

Headquartered in Singapore, BW LPG serves a global customer base, with commercial offices in key energy hubs including Houston, London, Dubai and Tokyo.

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