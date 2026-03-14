BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Short Interest Up 115.3% in February

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 89,969 shares, a growth of 115.3% from the February 12th total of 41,789 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,989 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,989 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
BT Brands Stock Performance
Shares of BTBD stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BT Brands has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BT Brands
An institutional investor recently raised its position in BT Brands stock. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Free Report) by 758.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,679 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC owned 2.06% of BT Brands worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on BTBD
BT Brands Company Profile
BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.
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