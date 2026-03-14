Brooks Klimley Sells 5,000 Shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Stock

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) Director Brooks Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $115,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 69,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,788.80. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $23.16 on Friday. Antero Midstream Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41.

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Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.46 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 104.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 174.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 53,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 56.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,874,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,368 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 946,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,029,000 after buying an additional 43,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.2% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Company Profile

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Antero Midstream Corporation is a publicly traded midstream service provider that was established in 2014 as a spin-off from Antero Resources. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company owns, operates and develops midstream infrastructure to support the gathering, compression, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil. Antero Midstream plays a critical role in connecting upstream production in the Appalachian Basin to end-market pipelines and processing facilities.

The company’s core operations include a network of gathering pipelines and compression stations that serve the Marcellus and Utica shale formations across West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

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