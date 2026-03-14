Brokerages Set Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) PT at $8.22

Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.2214.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Sweetgreen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd.

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Insider Activity at Sweetgreen

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Sweetgreen news, insider Nicolas Jammet bought 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $25,283.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 22,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,720.53. This trade represents a 24.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 165.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 1,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 312.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 212.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 281.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of SG stock opened at $5.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.93. Sweetgreen has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $27.15.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $155.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sweetgreen

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Sweetgreen, Inc is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in salads, grain bowls and warm bowls that emphasize fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Since its founding in 2007 by Jonathan Neman, Nicolas Jammet and Nathaniel Ru, Sweetgreen has focused on sustainable agriculture, working with regional farmers across the United States to provide seasonal produce and promote environmentally responsible sourcing practices. The company’s menu features a variety of plant-forward options, including custom-build salads, chef-curated bowls and limited-time offerings that reflect changing harvests.

Sweetgreen operates a technology-driven service model that combines in-store experiences with digital ordering through its mobile app and website.

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