Brokerages Set National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target at $32.80

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. National Bank Financial set a $32.00 price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Zacks Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th.

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National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 0.0%

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 1.17. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average is $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $187.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 330.43%.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 27,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 61,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership and operation of self-storage properties in the United States. Since its initial public offering in August 2015, NSA has pursued a growth strategy built on strategic acquisitions and partnerships, establishing a diversified portfolio of assets backed by a centralized support platform. The Trust’s model combines the scalability of a national REIT with the local expertise of affiliate operators.

The company’s core business involves providing flexible storage solutions to both individual and commercial customers.

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