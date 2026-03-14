Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by F m Investments LLC

F m Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 275,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 35,422 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 3.5% of F m Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $90,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

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Broadcom Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $322.16 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $414.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $332.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.35.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $12,542,769.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 266,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,316,759.10. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total value of $42,382,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,189,900.76. The trade was a 17.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 458,785 shares of company stock worth $155,508,157 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.30.

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About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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