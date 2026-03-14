Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by F m Investments LLC

F m Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 275,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 35,422 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 3.5% of F m Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $90,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Trading Down 4.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $322.16 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $414.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $332.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.35.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $12,542,769.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 266,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,316,759.10. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total value of $42,382,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,189,900.76. The trade was a 17.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 458,785 shares of company stock worth $155,508,157 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.30.
Get Our Latest Analysis on AVGO
Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom
Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Broadcom says it is now shipping the world’s first 102.4 Tbps switch in production volume, reinforcing its leadership in high‑performance networking for AI datacenters and supporting long‑term revenue potential from AI infrastructure. Broadcom Now Shipping World’s First 102.4 Tbps Switch in Production Volume
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive: Morgan Stanley raised its price target (keeps Overweight) and MarketBeat notes fresh analyst upside estimates after a strong quarter — supportive for medium‑term upside. Morgan Stanley Raises PT on Broadcom, Keeps Overweight Rating
- Positive Sentiment: Broadcom projects very large AI opportunity (>$100B target for AI chip revenue in 2027) and multiple bullish writeups argue AI momentum will drive strong cash flow and share gains versus peers. These projections fuel the bullish fundamental case. Broadcom (AVGO) Rises on AI Chip Sales Forecasts for 2027
- Positive Sentiment: Company is actively repurchasing stock (recent big quarterly buyback and a new $10B authorization), signaling management confidence and providing demand support for the share price. Berkshire, Broadcom & Nucor Are Reving Their Buyback Engines
- Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom showcased an end‑to‑end AI infrastructure portfolio at OFC 2026 (XPUs, optics, PCIe, etc.), a marketing/technical win that supports product breadth but has unclear short‑term revenue impact. Broadcom Showcases Industry-Leading Solutions for Scaling AI Infrastructure at OFC 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data in filings appears anomalous/unstable (zero‑share entries), so it is not a reliable explanation for intraday moves. Market data / short interest
- Negative Sentiment: Critical analysis warns there’s a “catch” to the $100B AI vision — competition (Nvidia), execution risk, timing and margin assumptions could make that target hard to realize quickly; such skepticism can prompt selling by investors expecting immediate payoff. There’s A Catch To Broadcom’s $100B AI Vision
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/market factors (recent tech rotation, geopolitical and commodity‑driven volatility) and valuation concerns (high P/E versus peers after the run‑up) are increasing near‑term downside pressure as investors trim positions. Broadcom’s AI Momentum Could Be Far From Over
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
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