Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox lowered its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,423,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,012,939 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned 0.36% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $334,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 107.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 352.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 1,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Bristol Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 target price on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.1%

BMY stock opened at $59.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.40. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $62.89. The stock has a market cap of $120.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 14.64%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 73.04%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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