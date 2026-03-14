BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. $BTSG Shares Sold by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC reduced its position in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. BrightSpring Health Services makes up about 2.3% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $33,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,268,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after purchasing an additional 935,132 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 16,786 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 216.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 320,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 219,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,347,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,301,000 after purchasing an additional 227,717 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lisa A. Nalley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $1,234,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 110,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,550,943.10. This trade represents a 21.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Phipps sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $1,440,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 196,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,099,966. This trade represents a 15.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $11,727,750. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Down 0.9%

BTSG opened at $38.31 on Friday. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.31.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. BrightSpring Health Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 1.48%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BTSG. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $49.00 price target on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on BTSG

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ: BTSG) is a leading provider of home and community-based care and workforce solutions aimed at seniors, individuals with disabilities and those facing behavioral health challenges. The company’s operations encompass a broad spectrum of services, including personal care, skilled nursing, therapy, habilitation and supported living, as well as specialized behavioral health programs delivered through both clinical and non-clinical channels.

Through its network of subsidiary brands, BrightSpring offers integrated care in the patient’s home environment, fostering independence and improving quality of life.

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