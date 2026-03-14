Brenmiller Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Down 46.4% in February

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 44,730 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the February 12th total of 83,480 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,355 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 70,355 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Brenmiller Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brenmiller Energy stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brenmiller Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:BNRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.50% of Brenmiller Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

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Brenmiller Energy Trading Down 26.3%

Shares of BNRG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 747,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Brenmiller Energy has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $521,640.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Brenmiller Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BNRG

About Brenmiller Energy

(Get Free Report)

Brenmiller Energy is a Tel Aviv–based technology company specializing in industrial-scale thermal energy storage solutions. The firm’s core business centers on its proprietary Adiabatic Compressed Air Energy Storage (A-CAES) process, which captures excess or off-peak electricity to drive compressors and store heat in insulated thermal tanks. By re-introducing the stored heat into the compressed air stream at a later time, the system generates clean, dispatchable energy without relying on fossil fuels.

The company’s flagship product, StorageCube, integrates its A-CAES technology with advanced control software to deliver reliable power and high-temperature heat for a variety of applications.

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