Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $263.00.

BDRBF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Bombardier to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th.

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Bombardier Stock Performance

Bombardier stock opened at $177.43 on Friday. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $206.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.90. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Bombardier had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 43.88%.

About Bombardier

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Bombardier Inc is a Canadian multinational manufacturer specializing in business aircraft. Founded in 1942 by Joseph-Armand Bombardier and headquartered in Montréal, Québec, the company has evolved from its origins in snow vehicles to a focused aviation enterprise. Today, Bombardier designs, manufactures and markets a range of business jets under the Learjet, Challenger and Global series, serving corporate, government and private customers worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio includes light, mid-size and large-cabin jets, complemented by completion, refurbishment and aftermarket support services.

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