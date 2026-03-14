Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.27) by $0.43, FiscalAI reports. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.03% and a negative net margin of 433.74%.The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67 million.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOLT opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOLT. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bolt Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Institutional Trading of Bolt Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T3 Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Bolt Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing novel targeted therapies that engage both innate and adaptive immune responses against cancer. The company’s proprietary Biologics-Driven Checkpoint (BDC) platform combines tumor-targeting antibodies with innate immune agonists to activate antigen-presenting cells within the tumor microenvironment, thereby promoting robust T-cell mediated tumor cell killing. Its lead candidate, BDC-1001, couples a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody with a Toll-like receptor 7/8 agonist and is currently in Phase I clinical trials for HER2-positive solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.