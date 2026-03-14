Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2026

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLTGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.27) by $0.43, FiscalAI reports. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.03% and a negative net margin of 433.74%.The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67 million.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOLT opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOLT. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bolt Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BOLT

Institutional Trading of Bolt Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T3 Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Bolt Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing novel targeted therapies that engage both innate and adaptive immune responses against cancer. The company’s proprietary Biologics-Driven Checkpoint (BDC) platform combines tumor-targeting antibodies with innate immune agonists to activate antigen-presenting cells within the tumor microenvironment, thereby promoting robust T-cell mediated tumor cell killing. Its lead candidate, BDC-1001, couples a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody with a Toll-like receptor 7/8 agonist and is currently in Phase I clinical trials for HER2-positive solid tumors.

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Earnings History for Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT)

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