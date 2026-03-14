BMO Junior Gold Index ETF (TSE:ZJG) Stock Price Down 4.9% – What’s Next?

BMO Junior Gold Index ETF (TSE:ZJG – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$264.64 and last traded at C$265.76. Approximately 17,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 11,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$279.35.

BMO Junior Gold Index ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$278.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$228.94.

About BMO Junior Gold Index ETF

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The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of a junior gold companies index, net of expenses. Currently, the ETF seeks to replicate the performance of the Dow Jones North America Select Junior Gold Index (the Index). The investment strategy of the ETF is to invest in and hold the constituent securities of the Index in the same proportion as they are reflected in the Index. The Manager may also use a sampling methodology in selecting investments for the ETF. As an alternative to or in conjunction with investing in and holding the constituent securities, the ETF may invest in or use certain Other Securities (as defined in the prospectus) to obtain exposure to the performance of the Index.

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