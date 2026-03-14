BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Stock Price

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.56% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $33.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

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Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.08. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $30.81.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $255.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.18 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 4.08%.Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.870-2.970 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Cousins Properties

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 308.9% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,175,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $53,063,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,170,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,393 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 984.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,542,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,763,000 after buying an additional 1,400,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth about $29,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

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Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of high-quality office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company focuses on urban infill and suburban markets across the Sun Belt, with a strong presence in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa. Its core activities encompass full-service property leasing, asset management and construction oversight, serving a diverse mix of corporate and institutional tenants.

Founded in 1958 as a privately held real estate concern, Cousins Properties completed its initial public offering in 1992.

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