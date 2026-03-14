BlackRock $BLK Shares Bought by Perbak Capital Partners LLP

Perbak Capital Partners LLP grew its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 22 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 22 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 866.7% in the third quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 29 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting BlackRock

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,290.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,351.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Evercore cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut BlackRock from a “moderate buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,514.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,308.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BlackRock

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,084.91, for a total value of $417,690.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,174.85. The trade was a 10.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,069.56, for a total transaction of $240,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,054,779.16. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 111,319 shares of company stock valued at $123,999,249 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $922.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,075.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,092.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $143.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $773.74 and a 1-year high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $13.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.55 by $0.61. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 22.93%.The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $5.73 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $22.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 64.71%.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

Further Reading

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