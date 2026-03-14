Bk Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Bk Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.47, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Bk Technologies had a return on equity of 43.85% and a net margin of 15.71%. Bk Technologies updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.550-3.550 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Bk Technologies’ conference call:

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The company reported strong FY2025 results — full-year revenue of $86.1M (+12.5%), Q4 revenue of $21.5M (+20% YoY), gross margin expanded to ~ 48.8% for the year (50.4% in Q4), adjusted EBITDA margin ~ 20.5% , and a record cash balance of $22.8M with no debt.

— full-year revenue of (+12.5%), Q4 revenue of (+20% YoY), gross margin expanded to ~ for the year (50.4% in Q4), adjusted EBITDA margin ~ , and a record cash balance of with no debt. Product momentum is a key driver — adoption of the BKR9000 accelerated (shipped 2.5x more units in 2025 vs 2024), improving product mix and margins, and the companion BKR9500 mobile radio (planned H1 2027) is positioned as a meaningful incremental growth lever.

accelerated (shipped 2.5x more units in 2025 vs 2024), improving product mix and margins, and the companion mobile radio (planned H1 2027) is positioned as a meaningful incremental growth lever. Management took conservative accounting and tax actions that will pressure reported EPS in 2026 — they will expense BKR9500 development (reducing reported EPS by ~ $0.50 in 2026) and expect a normalized/higher tax profile that could lower 2026 EPS by roughly $0.55 .

in 2026) and expect a normalized/higher tax profile that could lower 2026 EPS by roughly . 2026 guidance and long-term targets are ambitious — the company guides to at least $90M revenue, ≥50% gross margin, GAAP EPS $3.15 / non‑GAAP EPS $3.55 for 2026 and has set Vision 2030 goals (double revenue to $170M, 60% gross margin, 35% adjusted EBITDA) that are execution‑dependent and aspirational.

Bk Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BKTI opened at $77.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.87 million, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.45. Bk Technologies has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $89.50.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bk Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Bk Technologies this week:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKTI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bk Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after buying an additional 11,169 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bk Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Bk Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bk Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Bk Technologies by 175.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 27,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

About Bk Technologies

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BK Technologies Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of professional two-way radio communications equipment and systems. The company’s product portfolio includes portable radios, mobile radios, repeater and dispatch consoles, antennas and related accessories. BK Technologies serves a broad range of end markets that require reliable voice and data communications, including public safety agencies, government entities, utilities, transportation, oil and gas, mining and commercial applications.

BK Technologies offers both analog and digital radio platforms, supporting industry standards such as Project 25 (P25) for mission-critical communications.

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