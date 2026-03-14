Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Major Shareholder Buys $354,600.00 in Stock

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures Iv L.P. Framework bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.46 per share, for a total transaction of $354,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 571,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,279,857.68. This trade represents a 1.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ventures Iv L.P. Framework also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 13th, Ventures Iv L.P. Framework bought 29,494 shares of Better Home & Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,335.28.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Ventures Iv L.P. Framework purchased 21,598 shares of Better Home & Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $858,088.54.

Better Home & Finance Trading Down 6.0%

Shares of BETR stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.42. Better Home & Finance Holding Company has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $94.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.98.

Better Home & Finance News Roundup

Better Home & Finance ( NASDAQ:BETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.31 million for the quarter.

Here are the key news stories impacting Better Home & Finance this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Better Home & Finance in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Better Home & Finance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Better Home & Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BETR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Better Home & Finance by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Better Home & Finance by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 61,740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Better Home & Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Better Home & Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Better Home & Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Better Home & Finance

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Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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