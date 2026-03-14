Benchmark Boosts TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Price Target to $66.00

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Benchmark from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TATT. Zacks Research raised shares of TAT Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Freedom Capital raised shares of TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of TAT Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Loop Capital set a $53.00 target price on TAT Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of TAT Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TAT Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

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TAT Technologies Stock Down 1.2%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAT Technologies

NASDAQ:TATT opened at $54.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 2.34. TAT Technologies has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $688.41 million, a PE ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TAT Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TAT Technologies by 978.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TAT Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TAT Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

About TAT Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a global provider of environmental control and thermal management solutions for the aerospace industry. The company specializes in the design, manufacturing and support of aircraft environmental control systems (ECS), heat exchangers and related components. Its product portfolio serves commercial and military airframers, engine manufacturers and airlines, offering critical systems that regulate cabin pressure, temperature and ventilation on fixed-wing and rotary aircraft.

Key offerings include air cycle machines, preconditioned air units, steam/water separators and specialty heat exchangers engineered to meet stringent aerospace standards.

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