Belive Holdings (NASDAQ:BLIV) Short Interest Update

Belive Holdings (NASDAQ:BLIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,556 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the February 12th total of 2,112 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,289 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,289 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Belive Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of BLIV traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.90. 4,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,743. Belive has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47.

Get Belive alerts:

Institutional Trading of Belive

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Belive stock. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of Belive Holdings (NASDAQ:BLIV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

About Belive

BeLive Holdings engages in the development of software and programming activities and provides consultancy services. The company offers technology solutions for live commerce and shoppable short videos. It offers services through BeLive White Label solution and a cloud-based BeLive software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Belive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.