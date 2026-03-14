BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (BBAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share by the bank on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a 3.7% increase from BBVA Banco Frances’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BBVA Banco Frances has a payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BBVA Banco Frances to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

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BBVA Banco Frances Stock Down 6.5%

NYSE:BBAR traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 712,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,426. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average is $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. BBVA Banco Frances has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10.

About BBVA Banco Frances

BBVA Banco Frances ( NYSE:BBAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $337.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.92 billion. BBVA Banco Frances had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BBVA Banco Frances will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

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BBVA Banco Francés is one of Argentina’s leading financial institutions, operating as a subsidiary of the global banking group BBVA. The bank provides a full range of retail and commercial banking services to individuals, small and medium‐sized enterprises, large corporations and institutional clients. Its product suite spans deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and auto loans, credit and debit cards, transactional banking and digital solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of customers in both urban and regional markets.

Founded in Buenos Aires in the late 19th century, Banco Francés has developed a longstanding presence in Argentina’s financial sector.

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