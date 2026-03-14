Barclays Cuts Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $119.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $115.22.

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Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $92.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.59. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $119.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.48 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 6.20%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jacques Chappuis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,970.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,970. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 1,406,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $34,985,598.93. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 7,709,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,738,348.88. The trade was a 22.32% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,408,389 shares of company stock valued at $35,154,439. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Prudential Financial by 71.1% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,856,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 108,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is a diversified financial services company with roots dating to 1875. The firm provides a range of insurance, retirement and investment products aimed at helping individual and institutional clients manage risk, accumulate and protect wealth, and plan for retirement. Prudential’s long history in life insurance and related financial services has positioned it as a major participant in the U.S. insurance market and a provider of services to a broad client base.

Prudential’s core business activities include individual life insurance, annuities, retirement solutions and group insurance products for employers.

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