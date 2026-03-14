Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 47,619 shares, a growth of 69.3% from the February 12th total of 28,126 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BKHPF opened at $25.32 on Friday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.74.

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Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

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Bank Hapoalim B.M. is one of Israel’s largest and most established banking institutions, offering a comprehensive suite of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, the bank operates through an extensive network of branches and digital channels across the country, supporting individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations.

The bank’s core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage financing, credit cards and payment services.

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