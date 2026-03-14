Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Trading 0.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 192.40 and last traded at GBX 189. 421,664 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 7,835,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Baltic Classifieds Group from GBX 194 to GBX 208 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Baltic Classifieds Group from GBX 360 to GBX 335 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 316.50.

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Baltic Classifieds Group Price Performance

About Baltic Classifieds Group

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 192.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 241.99. The company has a market capitalization of £885.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

(Get Free Report)

Baltic Classifieds Group (BCG) is the leading online classifieds group in the Baltics, which owns and operates twelve leading vertical and generalist online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. BCG’s online classifieds portfolio comprises four business lines – automotive, real estate, jobs & services and generalist. The portals are accessible through the websites of the Group’s various brands via desktop and mobile.

Further Reading

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