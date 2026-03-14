Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 3,850,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 2,965,112 shares.The stock last traded at $2.4050 and had previously closed at $2.15.

The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.38% and a negative net margin of 91.50%.The company had revenue of $33.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 million.

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Ballard Power Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ballard Power Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results slightly beat expectations — revenue of $33.28M and an EPS loss of $0.06 topped consensus, signaling improving topline momentum and narrower losses. PR Newswire: Ballard Reports Q4 2025 and Full Year Results

Q4 results slightly beat expectations — revenue of $33.28M and an EPS loss of $0.06 topped consensus, signaling improving topline momentum and narrower losses. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/market write-ups and summaries highlight the beats and improving trend vs. prior year, which supports a constructive case for recovery if execution continues. Yahoo Finance: Ballard Reports Q4 2025 and Full Year Results

Analyst/market write-ups and summaries highlight the beats and improving trend vs. prior year, which supports a constructive case for recovery if execution continues. Neutral Sentiment: Management held a conference call and published the release/financials — useful for parsing guidance and backlog details; investors will watch commentary for 2026 outlook and timing of commercial rollouts. MarketBeat: Listen to Conference Call

Management held a conference call and published the release/financials — useful for parsing guidance and backlog details; investors will watch commentary for 2026 outlook and timing of commercial rollouts. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data in recent filings appears to contain errors (shows 0 shares / NaN changes), so no clear short‑squeeze or large new short position signal is evident from the releases. (Data should be treated cautiously.)

Reported short‑interest data in recent filings appears to contain errors (shows 0 shares / NaN changes), so no clear short‑squeeze or large new short position signal is evident from the releases. (Data should be treated cautiously.) Negative Sentiment: Company remains unprofitable with a negative net margin (~132.8%) and negative ROE; continuing losses keep valuation speculative and raise execution risk for revenue growth to translate into sustainable profits.

Company remains unprofitable with a negative net margin (~132.8%) and negative ROE; continuing losses keep valuation speculative and raise execution risk for revenue growth to translate into sustainable profits. Negative Sentiment: Technical/market signals: trading activity was above average but the 50-day moving average sits below the 200-day, and the stock is well off its 52‑week high — these factors reflect lingering investor skepticism and downside pressure until clearer profitability or contract wins materialize.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Securities upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BLDP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 422.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,149 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,968,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,542 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 93,835 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 1,074.4% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 372,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 341,142 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 660.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 301,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 261,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $718.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 8.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) is a Canadian technology company specializing in the development and manufacture of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Ballard designs and sells fuel cell stacks and modules that enable zero-emission power generation for a variety of applications, including heavy-duty motive systems, backup power, material handling equipment, and portable power solutions.

Since its founding in 1979, Ballard has built a strong intellectual property portfolio and a track record of innovation in PEM fuel cell technology.

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