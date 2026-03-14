Baker Hughes Company $BKR Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its stake in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 419.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 208,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,763 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $10,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Baker Hughes by 1,242.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 357.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, Director William G. Beattie sold 18,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $1,032,537.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $47,494.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,830.46. This trade represents a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 590,251 shares of company stock worth $35,311,023 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $54.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. Baker Hughes Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.75.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Baker Hughes

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides a broad portfolio of products, services and digital solutions for the oil and gas and industrial markets. Its offerings span oilfield services and equipment — including drilling, evaluation, completion and production technologies — as well as turbomachinery, compressors and related process equipment used in midstream and downstream operations. The company also supplies aftermarket services, field support and integrated solutions designed to improve asset performance and uptime across the energy value chain.

The firm’s roots trace back to the merger of Baker International and Hughes Tool Company, and more recently it combined with GE’s oil and gas business in 2017 to form Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE); subsequent changes in ownership restored Baker Hughes as an independent publicly traded company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.