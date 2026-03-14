AvocadoCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $505.85 Thousand (AVDO)

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. AvocadoCoin has a market cap of $999.81 million and $505.85 thousand worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AvocadoCoin token can now be bought for $1,587.00 or 0.02245317 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AvocadoCoin has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AvocadoCoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,526.30 or 0.99782085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

AvocadoCoin Token Profile

AvocadoCoin launched on October 18th, 2021. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 630,000 tokens. The official message board for AvocadoCoin is www.avocadocoin.com. The official website for AvocadoCoin is www.avocadocoin.com. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AvocadoCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market. TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvocadoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AvocadoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AvocadoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AvocadoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AvocadoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.