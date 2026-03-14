Avidia Bancorp (NYSE:AVBC) EVP Barry Jensen Purchases 1,000 Shares

Avidia Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:AVBC – Get Free Report) EVP Barry Jensen bought 1,000 shares of Avidia Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.69 per share, for a total transaction of $18,690.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,910. The trade was a 2.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Avidia Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AVBC opened at $19.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $381.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Avidia Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $19.95.
Avidia Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Avidia Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Avidia Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. They issued a “sell (e+)” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avidia Bancorp has an average rating of “Sell”.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Avidia Bancorp
About Avidia Bancorp
Avidia Bancorp is the bank holding company for Avidia Bank, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in Hudson, Massachusetts. Through its banking subsidiary, the company offers a range of commercial and retail banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and small- to mid-sized businesses in the communities it serves.
Core products and services include personal and business deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, residential mortgage and home equity financing, and cash management and payment solutions for businesses.
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