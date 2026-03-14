Avidia Bancorp (NYSE:AVBC) EVP Barry Jensen Purchases 1,000 Shares

Avidia Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:AVBC – Get Free Report) EVP Barry Jensen bought 1,000 shares of Avidia Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.69 per share, for a total transaction of $18,690.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,910. The trade was a 2.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Avidia Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVBC opened at $19.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $381.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Avidia Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $19.95.

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Avidia Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Avidia Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avidia Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,184,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Avidia Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,328,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Avidia Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Avidia Bancorp by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 27,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avidia Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Separately, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Avidia Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. They issued a “sell (e+)” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avidia Bancorp has an average rating of “Sell”.

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About Avidia Bancorp

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Avidia Bancorp is the bank holding company for Avidia Bank, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in Hudson, Massachusetts. Through its banking subsidiary, the company offers a range of commercial and retail banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and small- to mid-sized businesses in the communities it serves.

Core products and services include personal and business deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, residential mortgage and home equity financing, and cash management and payment solutions for businesses.

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