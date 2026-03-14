Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Update

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 237,724 shares, a growth of 67.8% from the February 12th total of 141,651 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 237,724.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 237,724.0 days.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Price Performance

ASTVF stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

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Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile

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Austevoll Seafood ASA is a Norway‐based integrated seafood company engaged in the harvesting, farming, processing and marketing of seafood products. Headquartered in Austevoll, the company operates across multiple segments, including pelagic fishing, whitefish capture, salmon farming and production of feed. Its portfolio spans fresh and frozen fish products, omega-3 oils, fishmeal, and value-added seafood items supplied to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

In its pelagic division, Austevoll Seafood targets species such as herring, blue whiting and mackerel through a modern fleet of purse seiners and trawlers operating primarily in the Northeast Atlantic.

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